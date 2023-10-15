Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel to the 2018 installment and the 2020 spin-off, is very close to hitting stores. In addition to new mechanics that will expand the combat system and exploration, fans can expect a new story filled with memorable characters from the franchise.

The title premieres on October 20, so we are just a few days away from knowing the dangers that Peter Parker and Miles Morales will have to face in this adventure. To celebrate the launch, Insomniac Games shared a new trailer that, among many other things, confirms the return of one of the most iconic villains from comics and movies.

Sandman will be in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2!

The new trailer shows unpublished scenes and reveals the dynamics that the duo of arachnid superheroes will have. Of course, much emphasis is placed on the personality change that Peter Parker will undergo after wearing the symbiote suit. Of course, at one point it is observed that Sandman, one of the antagonists most beloved by fans, will make an appearance and cause problems.

In the new trailer, it is seen that Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to fight Sandman, who became a giant thanks to his sand powers. It’s unknown what the context of that sequence is, so it’s a mystery if Flint Marko is the person behind the villain in this adaptation.

The Sandman looks imposing in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Who are the villains of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

As with the first installment, this sequel is expected to have many villains who will try to unleash chaos in New York and its surroundings.

Although it seems that Venom and Kraven will be the main villains of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Lizard and Sandman will make an appearance in the campaign. In the previous trailers, the return of Mister Negative, one of the most important antagonists of the 2018 installment, is also observed. Of course, it is unknown what role this character will play in the main story or if he will represent some type of threat. for superheroes.

We won’t tell you more, below we share the trailer with Latin Spanish dubbing of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:

But tell us, are you excited about Sandman being a villain in the game? What other antagonist would you like to see? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 on October 20. You can read more news related to him on this page.

