The publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developer Insomniac Game have released the cinematic trailer titled “Growing Bigger. Together.” Of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The trailer sees Miles Morales and Peter Parker fight against Venom in Manhattan. Recently, screenshots and some moments of the video had already appeared in Brazil, and posted on Twitter by the user @multiversebro (account now suspended). Additionally, controller accessibility features have been detailed for the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 for PS5, after going gold in September. Despite being set on a map about twice the size of previous games, with new areas like Queens and Brooklyn, the gameplay time is more or less the same as the first game. Below is an overview of the game:

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker and Miles Morales return for an exciting new adventure: swing, jump and use their new Web Wings to travel the streets of Marvel’s New York, switching between Spider-Mans in the course of the story, each with their own epic powers, while the villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the ones they love. Swing, jump and use Web Wings to travel through Marvel’s New York, quickly switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales to experience different stories and use epic new powers, as the iconic villain Venom threatens to destroy their lives, their city and the people they love.

