Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – The Story So Far video reviews the stories of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in the previous games before the PS5 game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is now ready for its launch tomorrow, Friday, October 20, on PlayStation 5, and many will go straight for it to see how it is one of the most genuinely “next gen” games of the current generation.

It is actually the third part of the Marvel saga from Insomniac Games, which began in 2018 on PlayStation 4 with the first Marvel’s Spider-Man and later between PS4 and PS5 with Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales (both games are now available on PC).

To catch you up on the story, Insomniac Games has released a new video trailer summarizing the story of Peter Parker y Miles Morales in the first two games (with spoilers, of course) before playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The story of Insomniac’s two Spider-Man games (SPOILERS)

The first Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games featured Peter Parker, who had already been the wall-crawler for three years, but was about to face his greatest threat.

The main villain seemed to be Martin Lia philanthropist who is actually Mister Negative controls a gang that seeks to obtain a lethal substance created in Oscorp laboratories. At the same time, Dr. Otto Octavius, Peter Parker’s mentor, transforms into the Doctor Octopus when the mechanical arms he has created supplant his personality.

Octopus He turns out to be the real villain who tries to release the toxin throughout New York, in which Aunt May dies.

In that battle, a genetically mutated spider also escapes and bites Miles Morales, who transforms into Spider-Man in the next game, and fights to stop a war between the Roxxon corporation and some rebels led by “Tinkerer”, who turns out to be her best friend Phin, who also dies in the final battle.

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 We will see new villains like Kraven the Hunter, but the alien symbiote will be the real star: not only will it infect someone who will transform into Venomwill also infect Peter Parker himself, who will gain (we will gain) new, more “deadly” powers.