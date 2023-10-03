October 2023 is the month of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The highly anticipated Spider-Man-themed game from Insomniac Games, which also appears to be serving as a mentor for future Marvel games, will arrive in players’ homes on October 20th.

An issue that is particularly close to the hearts of players who can’t wait to get their hands on the title is certainly his longevity: regarding this aspect, however, there is no good news.

According to what was reported by some users of the series’ Subreddit, who have taken possession of some copies of the game, the title can take as little as 30 hours to unlock the coveted Platinum trophy (100% completion of the game).

The possibility that the plot and the main mission of the title can even entertain for less than 30 hours made the community turn up their noses

This is not only because Insomniac itself had declared that the title would have a longevity in line with its two predecessors (both lasting around 50/60 hours) but also because the title, despite being the “smallest” of the seriesit is still sold at a price of 80 euros.

Fans of Insomniac’s series exclusively for PS5 console and PC hope that these rumors will be denied with facts: a few days, among other things, separate us from October 20threlease date of Marvel’S Spider-Man 2.