Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the title of the moment for bad and, above all, for good. Not all fans of the series, however, appreciated one of the crucial moments of the game: the clash with the last great enemy, Venom.

WARNING: as you continue reading you will encounter spoilers about the final battle of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Numerous fans have complained on social media a discrepancy between the promotional images shown and what actually happened the final battle with Venom.

Such images created an expectation among users that the battle would take place on the streets of the city and would be of interest a large piece of the mapbut as we well know, this was not the case.

The choice to host the final battle ad a narrow and closed spaceseparated from the New York that we explore in the rest of the adventure, has made dozens of users turn up their noses.

Some fans have come to consider “misleading” the promotional images, while others were consoled by the fact that, despite the setting, it certainly cannot be said that the clash is not epic.

