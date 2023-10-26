Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 debuted a few days ago and immediately became a bestseller for Insomniac Games and PlayStation. Despite its good commercial and critical success, it was unable to avoid criticism and since its release it has been at the center of multiple controversies.

In the premiere, players discovered that the Latin Spanish and Spanish versions have inclusive language. As expected, the issue divided the opinions of the community and many fans took to social networks to express your displeasure.

Meanwhile, El Rubius, popular streamer Twitchwas the target of criticism because he disabled Danika Hart’s podcast after hearing the inclusive language of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Now, it was another popular content creator who reacted to this situation and shared his opinion.

Asmongold attacks the inclusive language of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

While doing a livestream, Asmongold, a popular content creator with over 3.5 million followers on Twitchlearned about the El Rubius controversy and the inclusive language of the Insomniac Games video game.

After reacting to the clip of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the streamer from the United States commented that this case is another example of “Western cultures” that appropriate the Spanish language and its culture to incorporate language that does not fit the genre. Afterwards, he apologized to the Spanish-speaking community.

“On behalf of all Americans who do not have mental illnesses, we would like to apologize to the Spanish community. We don’t want this either. “We think it’s as ridiculous as you guys, and we’re actually more embarrassed because it’s our people who do it,” Asmongold said.

These statements caused discontent among some users on social networks. One person attacked the content creator for allegedly mocking mental illness and attacking the LGBTQIA+ community.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has LGBTQIA+ content

Asmongold responded and criticized the person behind that message. In addition, she assured that people who speak Spanish dislike inclusive language, and emphasized that she does not have any problem with the LGBTQIA + community.

“I’m not worried about this. Get angry all you want. It doesn’t change reality (…) If you read the comments on the video, (you will see) that all Spanish speakers agree with me. So don’t be mad at me, I’m simply the messenger,” the influencer commented in a live broadcast.

But tell us, what do you think of Asmongold’s statements? Share your opinion with us in the comments box.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PS5. Click on this link to read more news related to him.

