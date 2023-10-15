The story of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be full of new enemies, highlighting the revelation of a hitherto unknown one.

A much darker Peter Parker will co-star in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Join the conversation

Unexpectedly, Insomniac Games has revealed the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launch trailer before its imminent premiere on October 20. If a few days ago the cinematic trailer that pitted Peter Parker and Miles Morales against Venom was published, the latest trailer introduces players to a new story in which “the Spider-Men return in a new and exciting adventure from the acclaimed franchise “.

The sequel, which will arrive exclusively on PlayStation 5, is set nine months after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, when Miles continues to seek Peter’s help. However, “when the mysterious symbiote appears, the relationship between the two is tested to the limit,” the game’s synopsis anticipates.

As has been anticipated during these months, Peter will change as he gains the powers of the symbiote., while Miles, Mary Jane, Harry and more characters will try to help him when a new wave of villains lurks. In fact, The trailer anticipates that Venom will be the great enemywhile Kraven and Lizard will also lurk during the adventure, being more surprising the Sandman revealthe huge sand enemy.

A sequel full of new features

Beyond the new story and enemies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the sequel will almost duplicate the map of Marvel’s New York with new districts. Likewise, both Peter and Miles will be playable characters, and can be exchanged at any time except when the story prevents it. Both characters will have new attacks and abilitieswhich will make the game as a whole very new.

Among the latest samples of the game it has been possible to see the difference in movement speed, although luckily There is very little left to discover the analyzes of the sequelwhich will reveal if the title ends up being another candidate for Game of the Year, being Sony’s big news to end the year.

Join the conversation