Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched on October 20 for PS5

PlayStation gamers they waited excitedly the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, one of the most important PS5 video games for 2023. That moment has arrived. As in the original title, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes plenty of references and nods to other characters from the Marvel Universe and in this case presents a tribute to the Black Panther played by Chadwick Boseman in the MCU. Players are researching everything Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to offer and have come across this surprise.

Insomniac Games shows a tribute to Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

As players continue to explore the city of NY, they discover more references related to Marvel. The first game had many of these nods focused on Daredevillos Avengers, Doctor Strange and some others. This game includes some newer ones, but also expands on others we saw in Marvel’s Spider-Man. The Wakanda Embassy in Midtown seen in the first game returns and includes a stylish tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. The street where the Wakandan Embassy is located renamed Boseman Way.

Beyond that, you can also go up the stairs to the Embassy doors as Miles Morales and you will be prompted to press triangle. In doing so Spider-Man will do the Wakanda salute in which Miles will cross his arms and he will carry them on his chest like in the MCU’s Black Panther movies. On the other hand, Insomniac Games has created a wide variety of suits for Spider-Man and one of them seems to be directly related to the King of Wakanda.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it seems quite likely that players can expect Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 in the future. We’ll still have to wait a bit since the studio is working on Marvel’s Wolverine first, but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has received very positive reviews and has become one of the great bastions of the PS5 catalog.

This is our analysis of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

