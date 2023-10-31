The photo mode of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is used by the exclusive players in a comical and intelligent way, because it serves to show one of the game’s recurring script holes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 has already been released and Insomniac throw the sequel of Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PS4, PC and Steam Deck. But his players are using photo mode to show a well-known hole in script.

Some of the users who have been swinging around the city for days ask the question: “What would happen if Spider-Man had neighbors in Queens?”, because sometimes he barely cares.

This – we could call ‘Social Experiment’ – occurs closer to the Peter Parker’s house than one might think, since no one thinks that curiosity killed the cat.

Far and reddit

In this Reddit post, these same users have published a series of photographs taken in the game itself that answer this question that perhaps everyone has asked.

In the first image we see text: “Guys, I think Spider-Man is my neighbor. He comes in and out of this house all the time” and in the second another where a camera records the wall-crawler lying in that garden as if nothing had happened.

The third image is much more revealing: “Spider-Man just came out of that window… He asked me to delete the photo” and in the background you can see Peter Parker with a silent gesture.

Video games can respond better to this script hole

This means – in short – that Peter Parker and Miles Morales are not careful to hide their secret identity and that sometimes they can be caught in a seemingly foreign house.

The comments on Reddit agree that this idea is brilliant and excellent, because it shows a part that no movie and/or game has touched and many may have wondered.

Now that the Wolverine game takes place in the same universe as this one, we may see some interaction of this type in future games of one superhero or another.

Best PS5 accessories you can buy

These are the best accessories you can buy if you already have a PlayStation 5 and want to get the most out of it.

See list

“Insomniac dresses Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the black suit, improving to the extreme all the mechanics of the previous titles and adding new features that work in perfect symbiosis.

The result is a rounded adventure that swings to the top and hits the ceiling of superhero games… And a dream for any Spider-Man fan,” we said in its analysis.

Now that the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players are using photo mode to show this notorious script holewhat else could we see in the future?