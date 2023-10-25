Let’s go back to talking about the obvious, that is, the media phenomenon of the moment: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The title from Insomniac Games, Marvel and PlayStation Studios made critics and the public go into raptures: now we have proof.

A few hours ago, the account Official PlayStation Twitter (X). has published a post of thanks to its community: for what reason, you will ask yourself, well, why Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 managed to break a truly… super record!



The title sold well 2.5 million copies in just 24 hours since its official launch and, what’s more, it has effectively become the title with the best launch in the history of PlayStation Studios.

The third chapter of the Insomniac series beat giants of the caliber of Horizon and God of War by entering in the Olympus of PlayStation exclusives (as if even without this record he hadn’t already entered it).

A truly extraordinary result that faithfully reflects the ratings that critics have assigned to this long-awaited title. We are talking about a possible GOTY candidate? Numbers in hand, we cannot exclude this possibility.

We remind you, if you haven’t already done so, that you can find and read our review of Marvel’ Spider-Man 2 directly on our website.