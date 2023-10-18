Marvel’s Spider-Man debuted in 2018 amid debate over a possible drop in quality. Today, with the sequel, Insomniac Gaes leaves this controversy far behind and even makes fun of it while highlighting the power of the PlayStation 5.

You may remember that when PlayStation presented Marvel’s Spider-Man at E3 2018, Internet users pointed out an alleged drop in the quality of the graphics that they detected from lighting reflected in puddles, an event that generated some controversy and was called puddlegate.

Others indicated that it was a simple difference in lighting compared to the original E3 2017 trailer and that it was not a drop in quality.

The puddles and supposed drop in quality of Marvel’s Spider-Man are a thing of the past

This weekend Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released and the media and some users have already had the opportunity to try it and are discovering that the title includes puddles and that they are far from causing controversy, since the level of detail is exquisite.

The above is more noticeable if Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Fidelity Mode is enabled, which offers them in the best possible quality, as shown by YouTube user GamerInVoid.

The puddles in Marvel’s Spider-Man look better than ever

The Twitter user shinobi602 shared a clip that shows that Insomniac Games took the puddlegate controversy personally to such a degree that it made the puddles have such quality that they left no room for fans to think about a supposed drop in quality and curiously the studio responded with a meme.

This is not the first time Insomniac Games has addressed the puddlegate controversy. The Californian studio released puddle stickers as part of the original game’s Photo Mode for fans to experiment with the feature and place puddles everywhere, while the studio poked fun at the old controversy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was not without controversy either, as we remember that fans pointed out that Mary Jane’s model did not look the same as that of Marvel’s Spider-Man and that she could be a different actress, although Insomniac Games denied such theory.

In case you missed it: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 includes reference to classic anime and fans make fun of it.

What do you think of the puddles in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Tell us in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available for PlayStation 5 starting next October 20. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

