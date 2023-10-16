Sony Interactive Entertainment and Insomniac Games have published Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launch trailerthe action adventure coming out in a few days exclusively on PS5.

It goes without saying that the video contains many spoilers, like many launch trailers, and that you probably shouldn’t watch it if you want to remain without information on the title in question.

In any case, we simply remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available on PS5 from October 20th. We will also publish our review shortly.

Previous article

Crymachina, the demo is available today