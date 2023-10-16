Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is about to arrive on our PS5 and fans of the Insomniac Games series can’t wait to get their hands on this new chapter based on the collaboration between the two protagonists: Peter and Miles.

A few days after the official launch, which will take place on October 20th, PlayStation has uploaded a launch trailer full of really interesting elements: let’s go and see them together.

The trailer, lasting just over a minute, shows us several scenes that explain the plot of the game: not only the collaborative relationship between Miles and Peter will be fundamental, but also the contrasting relationship between Peter e Venomthe symbiote that will take control of our Spider-Man’s body, causing chaos and destruction.

In addition to our two protagonists, other noteworthy characters are also shown: the Sandman in a mammoth version and Mary Jane for example.

Spider-Man is experiencing a second youth thanks to the work of Insomniac e Sonywhich aim to expand the popularity of the most loved superhero of all time also through new important collaborations.

We remind you that, for the moment, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released exclusively on PS5 console: it is not yet known whether the third chapter of the Insomniac series will arrive, like its predecessors, on PC.