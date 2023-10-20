The new PlayStation 5 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2is available today. Reviewed by our Dan Herowho dedicated himself to the activities of the Big Apple in the role of Peter Parker and Miles Morales, the new challenge awaiting the two web shooters is the symbiote called Venom (in addition to Sandman), the bitter rival chosen by Insomniac Games for its new iteration.

“The incredible power of the symbiote forces Peter and Miles to face the ultimate test of strength, both behind and in front of the mask, as they try to maintain balance between their lives, their friendships and their mission: to protect those who have them. need”, as the PlayStation website says.

Previous article

Repentance: Josh Sawyer would like to bring it to other platforms