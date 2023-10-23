Marvel’s Spider-Man 2developed by Insomniac Games and published by Sony, is currently available for PlayStation 5 as of yesterday. Reviewed by our Dan Herothe continuation of the 2018 title has today reached 2.5 million players in just twenty-four hours from its actual release, a figure that seems destined to grow in the next few hours.

The new chapter of the franchiseFurthermore, it is, as always, set in New Yorkand the new enemy, which some may have recognized from the launch trailer above, is the Venom symbiote, already seen in many films, especially those directed by Sam Raimi.

