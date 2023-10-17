Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it’s actually the quality game we all expected: now that the first reviews (including ours) are online, we realize the great quality of the title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 currently has a Metacritic score of 91 and it is definitely the best game from Insomniac Games in this respect… on a par with two other titles from the past.

Against all odds, Spider-Man finds himself fighting for the title of the company’s best game with one title from 2000 and one from 2004: we’re talking about Spyro 3: Year of the Dragon and Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal.

In fact, all three titles have a Metacritic score absolutely identical, equal to 91: absurd if we think about the fact that the same team has worked on such different games while always maintaining the highest quality.

Spyro 3: Year of the Dragonis a 3D platformer that is part of the unforgettable series of the little purple dragon which, in 2000, managed to bring the career of our little flame-breathing friend to its peak by presenting a great variety of levels and fun situations.

Also Ratchet & Clank it is certainly not a title to be underestimated: a symbol of the PS2 era, the series continues to have enormous success thanks to recent publications such as Rift Apart.