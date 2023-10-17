Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 promises to be one of the most striking proposals of 2023. The wait will come to an end in a matter of days, and Insomniac Games shared an important tip for players to enjoy the best possible experience at the official launch.

This new open world title will hit stores on October 20. Of course, fans are eager and will start playing as soon as they get their copy; However, the developer studio invited the entire community to install the latest update before starting the adventure. Because?

Insomniac Games recommends installing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch 1,001,002

The studio responsible for the open-world video game took to its official social media channels to invite users who purchased the physical version to download and install update 1,001,002 before starting to play.

Insomniac Games emphasizes that it is possible to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from start to finish with the content included on the disc, without the need to be connected to the internet or install any patch. However, it ensures that the day 1 update implements multiple general improvements and more accessibility options.

Insomniac wants fans to enjoy the best version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

“On October 20, you’ll finally be able to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and we couldn’t be more excited. Since the game went Gold, our team has made notable improvements to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that we would love for you to enjoy from the beginning,” the statement reads.

We must remember that the title starring comic book superheroes reached the gold phase on September 20. This means that the developers had about a month to make improvements and fix minor bugs.

In the statement, the company ensures that the patch polishes the final version of the video game and improves the initial sections. It also ensures that it implements general improvements and new accessibility options. “We appreciate your support and can’t wait for you to enjoy our latest adventure for yourselves.”

Users who purchased the digital version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can breathe easy, as their copies will be updated with version 1,001,002 when they download and install it on their PlayStation 5.

Luckily, Sony’s next-gen console incorporated a new option that makes it easier to know when a title needs to download and install a patch, which can avoid surprise updates and unforeseen events.

But tell us, which version of the game did you buy? Let us read you in the comments.

