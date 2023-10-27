After a long wait, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the latest video game inspired by the superhero’s stories, is now available for PS5. While fans were enjoying this new experience, an error came to light that angered a sector of the community. Insomniac Games recognized the problem and has already taken action on the matter.

For people who don’t know, Miles Morales and his mother, Rio Moralesare natives of Puerto Rico. The developers wanted to highlight the nationality of these characters important to the plot of the video game, but by mistake they made reference to another country.

In Miles Morales’ apartment and in other places in the city we see a Cuban flag instead of the Puerto Rican one. Insomniac Games confused both national symbols, a situation that upset Puerto Rican fanswho demanded correct representation.

Spider-Man fans asked for the flag error to be corrected

A developer acknowledged the error in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and promised that they were already working on a patch to fix it. Now, less than a week later, the correct flag has been placed.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 studio apologizes for confusing the Puerto Rican flag

This change came in update 1,001,003which is now available for free download at PlayStation 5. Through a post on social networks, the developer studio confirmed that it has already corrected the error and took the opportunity to apologize to fans who were offended.

“Today’s patch fixes a bug where the Cuban flag was incorrectly displayed instead of the Puerto Rican flag. We understand that accurate representation is important and we greatly regret the error. We sincerely apologize and we will do better in the future,” the statement reads.

Insomniac Games apologized to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 fans

It’s easy to see why Insomniac Games made the mistake. The thing is that the flags of both countries are very similar: both have a triangle on the left side with a star in the middle; However, the colors are what make the difference.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 patch 1,001,003 also fixed a bug that caused character models to load incorrectly after long play sessions, as well as an issue that caused a suit’s logo to glow too bright. Finally, it introduced general stability improvements.

Tell us, were you offended by the study’s mistake? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available for PlayStation 5. You will find more news related to it if you click on this link.

