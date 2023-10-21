Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has only been officially on the market for a few hours. However, the community has not taken long to discover some secrets, winks or Easter eggs that the title hides and one of them is dedicated to the beloved actor who gave life to Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We refer to Chadwick Aaron Bosemanthe actor that comics fans remember most for playing T’Challa or Black Panther in several Marvel films and who unfortunately died in 2020 due to cancer.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

How Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman?

Well, Insomniac Games did not miss the opportunity to pay tribute to the actor.

To pay tribute, players only have to go to the Wakanda Embassy within the game, located in Midtown. Once outside the enclosure, the “Honor” option is enabled and if the player presses the indicated button (triangle), Spider-Man is seen making the iconic gesture of the Wakanda tribes.

It is not the first time that the studio honors the memory of actor Boseman. In the first installment of the series, the Wakanda Embassy could be found on 42nd Street and taking this key point into account, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales included Boseman Way, in reference to the actor, as well as a special mention in the credits screen.

In case you missed it: Will Venom have his own video game?

Below you can see the clip that shows the reference to the actor (via GameOverGreggy, Twitter)

Insoniac Games included a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Have you already visited the Wakandan Embassy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Tell us in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

Related Video: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered – “PC Version” Features Trailer

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News