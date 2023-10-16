Insomniac Games returns with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the stakes couldn’t be higher with the introduction of one of the most iconic and feared villains in the friendly neighbor spider universe. At all times, the PlayStation studio’s effort to improve every department compared to previous installments is evident; Combat feels more polished, offering a more intense and exciting experience, while scrolling is smoother and more engaging. However, despite these notable advances, past mistakes still leave their mark. Stilted and boring sections break immersion and challenge our patience, reminding us that, although the formula is good, overusing it eventually becomes boring. What are we referring to? We tell you about it in our review.

Manhattan as Stan Lee imagined

There are not enough words to praise the movement system in Spider-Man 2. If you thought it couldn’t get any better, think again, because with a couple of adjustments and a few new features, this activity took on a whole new dimension of fluidity and freedom. Exploring Manhattan as Stan Lee originally envisioned is a fun activity that just got better. Now, Peter Parker and Miles Morales wear wings on their suits to glide, like leaves in the wind, sailing with style and lightness through skyscrapers.

But it is not the only trick under the arachnids’ suit: during the adventure they acquire skills that they use to move much better in their environment. For example, they propel themselves explosively with the elasticity of their web and take advantage of the energy of a free fall to propel themselves towards heights.

Taken together, the additions to Spider-Man 2’s movement system, including new abilities and movements, integrate organically into the control scheme. The result is victorious and stands out as one of the outstanding and most outstanding activities in the game. We won’t lie to you: many times, we overlooked story objectives in order to enjoy swinging all over the city. Without a doubt, it is one of the best movement systems in the industry and we think it will hardly look better.

For its part, combat acts as the backbone that shapes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games reiterates the fundamentals of past installments and classics of the superhero genre. A main part of its charm lies in the degree of simplicity; The number of combos is manageable and easy to execute, while the window to dodge attacks is benign. At the same time, the challenge posed by the enemies gradually increases in difficulty thanks to its variety and prevents it from becoming boring.

The interesting thing about Spider-Man 2 is that the control scheme is much more fluid than in past installments, mainly the original from 2018. For the current installment, the artifact bar was simplified and limited to only 4 (in addition to the launcher of cobweb). This reduces the complexity and friction of combat, while encouraging varied combat styles by combining artifacts with new abilities.

“What weighs most on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the narrative in general, especially with some absurd script moments”

The nuances of combat don’t end there; There are many things that add up and result in an incredible experience. For example, it is common to interact with the environment and take advantage of it as an extension of your combat kit; Kicking bad guys, breaking scaffolding, and using pipes or one of the many stage objects as projectiles is one of the most powerful activities in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that really makes you feel like you’re the friendly neighbor spider. It’s not just about beating them, but about making it look as fun as possible.

But, without a doubt, what transforms the feeling of combat is the ability of the two Spider-Mans to take the offensive with a counterattack or parry. This action adds to the repertoire of tiny mechanical challenges that build the combat system. A well-executed counterattack disrupts the enemy, stops them in their tracks, and opens a window of opportunity to connect an attack. It is rewarding to master and it helps a lot that it is somewhat forgiving.

On the other hand, while we liked the combat for its flexibility, it eventually became repetitive and very easy, even on maximum difficulty. Its strength is also its weakness: it is too simple and too permissive. This makes boss fights that should be challenging end up like walks in the park. The dodge ability is very powerful and causes the most memorable fights to be against dozens of enemies rather than boss fights.

Peter and Miles are very endearing characters.

With the sins of the open worlds

As anticipated, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 reinterprets the Venom myth, so by now you can get a more or less clear idea of ​​the direction the story will take and in what tone. For example, the classic plot line is maintained, with Peter encased in the symbiote and unwittingly experiencing the consequences.

Furthermore, the game is a very well-used opportunity to broadly characterize the struggle that Peter and Miles wage as they search for the long-awaited balance in their lives and the relationship they have with their arachnid suit. Peter Parker struggles to help a friend while he pays the mortgage on his house, and Miles Morales deals with his responsibilities as an arachnid and his admission to college. They are portrayed in an endearing way.

These are not the only factors they must deal with, as Kraven threatens to end the arachnid lifestyle in Manhattan, where an important piece of the story is Dr. Connors. However, since it is a separate universe, the story revolves with mystery and emotion, where the outcome of some things that are advanced and result in other directions for greater dramatic effect is interesting.

Action knows no limits

However, what weighs most on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the narrative in general, especially with some absurd script moments, where the main characters forget the superhuman abilities that make them superheroes and the supporting characters – who do not have powers—they become superheroes. This is especially frustrating with each appearance of Mary Jane, who returns worse than ever.

We know Mary Jane is bold and smart, but watching her take down opponents who just minutes ago bested the most feared supervillains in the Spider-Man universe is too much for us. Furthermore, her appearances take a lot of rhythm away from the electrifying experience.

The same can be mentioned about the forced stealth sections. These sequences are completely inconsequential, which makes them less challenging. Furthermore, it causes tools to be criminally wasted. We literally used the new web line twice in the entire game. I wish Insomniac Games would understand that the friendly neighbor is not a predator and would stop forcing these sequences, once and for all. That is, leave to Batman what belongs to Batman.

Mary Jane shines at the expense of the script

Fortunately, Spider-Man 2 offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the fast-paced combat and agile mobility of the arachnids. Manhattan and its 2 new regions, Brooklyn and Queens, are packed with activities you can participate in to kill time between main missions. The secondary tasks are mostly a success, especially those that take advantage of the strengths of the game system, which, as we have learned, are 2: combat and movement. At the same time, the game is also not shy to offer other kinds of challenges in the form of puzzles that add some variety. Once again, Insomniac Games surprises with a pulsating and dangerous city, full of activities that will keep you busy, you will always have something fun to do.

“Games are a form of entertainment where you can do anything, why do they limit it like that?”

However, we detected a flaw in the general direction of the game. We feel an unbridled need to offer so much that there is no question of whether it is appropriate for the game; perhaps it is a flaw in the design of open worlds. For example, while the list of activities you can participate in throughout Manhattan is exciting and there are others that are harmless, such as taking photographs, tasks that take you out of the role of Spider-Man and into being Peter Parker or Miles Morales quickly extends his welcome. They serve to characterize the characters, but they do not tell anything significant that is worthwhile. It was no surprise to find that we preferred to avoid such missions.

What’s discouraging about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is its heavy insistence on delivering a high-impact dramatic experience at the expense of player control. That is to say, many of the game’s epic moments occur when you’re in the passenger seat, where you sporadically participate in Quick Time Events.

Spider-Man 2 is a game that claims to put you in control of the action, but what it actually does is limit you, while nurturing you with a very specific and proven formula. For example, there are sequences where everything around you collapses, but nothing really happens. We are not saying that the formula is bad; They are shocking and exciting sequences, but at times they feel condescending. It’s like the game doesn’t trust you to give you control of the fun and it makes us think: games are a form of entertainment where you can do anything, why do they limit it like this?

In conclusion, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers an outstanding experience in terms of combat and incredibly fluid movement. Without a doubt, one of the best activities it offers is the opportunity to travel at full speed along the roofs and ledges of Manhattan; It is an activity that we enjoy very much.

However, Insomniac Games’ biggest sin was neglecting the narrative and certain design aspects, such as the stealth sections and the insistence on offering a cinematic experience full of Quick Time Events at the expense of player control. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 doesn’t set out to reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t do much to make it spin better either.

VIDEO: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The Good, the Bad and the Meh!



