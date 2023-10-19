Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated video games of the remainder of the year. The good news is that it will debut in a matter of hours, so fans are ready to sink their teeth into it. That being said, can people outside the franchise play the sequel without trying the previous titles?

Do you need to play Marvel’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales to understand the sequel?

This game saga developed by Insomniac Games takes a lot of inspiration from comics and other audiovisual media such as movies, animated series, video games, etc. This way, fans will be able to understand the role the characters play without the need to play the previous titles.

Of course, the franchise follows its own plot line and presents original ideas that make the adaptation of this arachnid superhero and his world different from the stories we have seen in other formats. Along those lines, the sequel uses the narrative of Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018 and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from 2020 as a basis to develop the characters and events.

So, is it necessary to play the previous installments to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? No, but it is recommended. The thing is that both games present situations, themes and characters that are of great relevance in the sequel.

For example, in the first title we investigate the motivations of Norman Osborne and the mysterious illness that afflicts Harry Osborn, while in the spin-off we learn about the dynamic that exists between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. These elements are important in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

There is a summary at the beginning of the sequel’s campaign, but it seems that its purpose is to refresh the memories of people who played the previous titles rather than to get the uninitiated fully immersed in this new adventure, as it omits many details substantial.

Although it is not essential, it is recommended to play the prequels before trying Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In this way, it is recommended that players outside the franchise try the previous games before starting Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, although they can also watch a summary on YouTube or simply play the new installment, even if some details of the game are lost. the history.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 conquered critics

It is normal for many players to wonder if they can enjoy this proposal even though they have never played the prequels, since we are facing one of the most striking releases of the year.

Right now, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a average rating in 90 on Metacriticmaking it already one of the best games of 2023. Of course, another release of the week achieved a better score.

But tell us, are you excited about this new project from Insomniac Games? Let us read you in the comments.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available for PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

