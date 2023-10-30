Is something brewing in Hell’s Kitchen? Speculation about Daredevil in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is growing after some astute words from one of the game’s directors.

The launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 has left fans of the superhero satisfied, but the multiple connections of the Marvel universe have also generated all kinds of unknowns about whether we could see more in the future.

And if there is something that fans of the House of Ideas like, it is the references… Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has many, but there is one in particular that has been the talk of the town since the game arrived a few years ago. couple of weeks.

Daredevil en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

In the first game we saw the plate of Nelson and Murdock in Hell’s Kitchen pointing out Daredevil’s business, but in this sequel the plate does not have any name, something that has sparked all kinds of theories around the character.

And those speculations have exploded even more when Bryan Intihar, the director of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has spoken about the matter on IGN’s Beyond! Podcast. The manager wanted to be something mischievous and enigmatic with the fans.

Regarding this alleged reference to the law firm of the characters in DaredevilIntihar commented the following: “That’s a good question…stay tuned”. Although there are no details, this gives rise to hope.

Will we see more in the future? We remember that the first installment presented a few DLC that expanded the character’s universe around New York City with a few familiar faces, so we do not rule anything out.

What do you think Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 of PS5? To us, the game seemed like the best superhero title made to date. This is how we have valued it in our analysis:

Insomniac dresses Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the black suit, improving to the extreme all the mechanics of the previous titles and adding new features that work in perfect symbiosis. The result is a rounded adventure that swings to the top and hits the ceiling of superhero games… And a dream for any Spider-Man fan.

