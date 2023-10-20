Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 narrative director Jon Paquette does not rule out a future spin-off starring Venom, similar to what Spider-Man: Miles Morales was in 2020.

Today is a great day for video games. Not only due to the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, but also due to the emergence of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as the great exclusive of the year on PS5.

Five years have passed since Marvel’s Spider-Man, a game that made history on PS4 and that left us shaking with its enigmatic ending. Three years later, we had a sequel/spin-off starring young Miles Morales.

Now it’s the turn of a full sequel. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 immerses Peter Parker and Miles Morales in an epic battle against the most iconic villains of the Wall-Crawler universe.

We are talking about Lizard, The Sandman, Kraven and, as the great star of the show, Venom. They couldn’t have chosen a better voice actor: none other than Tony Todd, the veteran actor who is already the flagship of Candyman and Final Destination.

In an interview with Business Insider, senior narrative director Jon Paquette talked about the future of the franchise, and especially about a spin-off that fans would love.

Will Venom have its own spin-off?

It is clear that Venom is one of the highlights of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. We all remember his terrible presence in the comics, or even his appearance in Spider-Man 3, the film that Sam Raimi released in 2007.

Insomniac Games has treated this character with great care, with the aim of deliver a good Venom story and lay the foundations for this villain in the video game saga.

”I want this to be one of the best Venom stories you’ve ever experienced. We’ll see what the critics have to say,” Jon Paquette said.

Will we have a Venom spin-off? For now, the creators of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 want to take a well-deserved break. After, They will pay special attention to what the fans think, so they don’t close any doors.

If it comes true, it may be a game similar (in duration and features) to Spider-Man Miles Moralesthe installment released for PS5 and PS4 at the end of 2020.

”We’re focused on ‘Spider-Man 2,’ and what we’re going to do is wait to see how the fans react. We’re going to listen to the fans and ask ourselves, ‘Okay, what do the fans really want?'”

Will Tony Todd return to voice his role in this possible spin-off? It is very possible. The iconic horror film actor is still in shape, as he is part of the cast for Final Destination 6, so he has plenty left for a while.

Regarding the choice of Todd for the voice of Venom, Paquette said that the person most responsible was Bryan Intihar, director creativo from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. He always thought he was the perfect candidate.

”He probably saw a new trailer for ‘Candyman’ or something like that. She heard the voice and said, ‘Hey, what’s up with Tony Todd?’ He texted everyone and said, ‘What do you guys think? We brought Tony in and he delivered some lines for a sort of audition. And it was like, ‘Oh my God, this is exactly what we were looking for.'”

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available in stores around the world, as a great PlayStation 5 exclusive. Remember that the first PS5 Slim bundle includes a copy of the titlebut it will NOT arrive until November 8 in the United States.