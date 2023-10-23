Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the shortest-running PS5 exclusive along with Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart.

Miles Morales with his evolved suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been launched on the market in style, since the title, despite absurd controversies, has managed to win a very high critical score both the press and the public, who have stated that it is the best Spider-Man game ever of video games, which makes this surpass the previous one from 2019 by Insomniac Games, which held this position until now.

Be that as it may, Sony has spared no expense to promote the title, in such a way that it has been seen that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has had a big event in the Las Vegas Sphere for its launch among many more publicity events. However, it cannot be denied that the title has had some debate among the community, as many have criticized the duration of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 being a game priced at €80 at launch.

Insomniac Games has prioritized quality over quantity in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Given this, it must be said that the director of the game himself, Bryan Intihar, has made a statement towards those who criticize Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for its length during an interview with the BBC, thereby giving rise to the fact that, categorically, has stated that the Insomniac Games team They have focused on offering a high quality experience above everything else, so they have sought that once the degree is completed, the players consider it was worth it.

Notably Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lasts approximately 15-20 hours to complete its main story, while 100% can take between 25 and 30 hours, which makes it a game with a duration approximately that of Assassin’s Creed Mirage and that of the first Marvel’s Spider-Man. However, despite the criticism, it does not seem that it will affect sales, since the previous one became one of the best-selling exclusives of the entire history of PlayStation.

For the rest, while waiting for something more to be said about Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, it only remains to mention that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available exclusively for PS5.

