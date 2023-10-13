The preload of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is now available on PlayStation 5, with two new suits presented by Insomniac that fans of the Wall-Crawler will love.

One week. Only 7 days. This is what’s missing to enjoy Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, this year’s great Sony PlayStation exclusive, which arrives five years after the original Insomniac Games title, with the spin-off Miles Morales in between.

Unlike Sony’s latest first party titles, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is exclusive to PS5 (will not come out on PS4), and it is for good reason. Prepare for a New York bigger and richer than ever.

Peter Parker and Miles Morales will join forces to face the greatest threat to New York. No, it’s not Kraven, nor the Lizard, but the fearsome and imposing Venom.

But, as they say, Peter Parker will have a much worse enemy… within him. Do you remember Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3? Well, in this sequel we will have the black suit back, or, rather, the symbiote.

If all the above is not enough hype, wait and see the two new suits confirmed for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which arrives on October 20 on PS5.

Preload already active… with surprise

To begin with, Insomniac Games has once again left us speechless. This time, with two unreleased suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales, one of the many that are available in the PS5 exclusive.

Neither more nor less than Brooklyn 2099 y Fist, two little wonders that we can unlock in the game itself. Can you imagine walking around New York in these outfits?

The Brooklyn 2099 suit turns Spidey into a futuristic agent, more similar to Ant-Man than Spider-Man’s own suit. It is based on the suit we see in Spider-Man 2099.

For its part, the Kumo suit mixes ropes with simple garments, forming a very peculiar and anachronistic design… except for the mask.

Aside from these two announcements, you should know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 preload is now active on PlayStation 5, so we already know what it takes up on the Sony console.

According to a screenshot leaked on ResetEra (be careful, because the first copies of the game are already circulating), Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 occupies 86,268 GB of free space on PlayStation 5… in the absence of the day one patch and possible updates.

It is a large size for the title, since Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (which includes the base game and all DLC) was approximately 70 GB, while Miles Morales did not exceed 40 GB.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will hit stores next Friday, October 20, as a brand new PS5 exclusive this year. If you are curious about Lagarto’s renewed design, in this news you can learn more details about it.