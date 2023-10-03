There are only a few days left until the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2which is why Sony and Insomniac Games have published a new cinematic trailer dedicated precisely to the exclusive PlayStation 5.

In the video we see Peter Parker and Miles Morales face Venom together, one of the main threats that the two Spider-Mans will have to face in this new video game. There are no gameplay sequences, unfortunately, but it is still a well-packaged trailer.

We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be available only on PS5 from October 20, 2023.

