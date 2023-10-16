Marvel had plans to replace their legendary trio, but it seems fate had other plans. Do you want to know which characters were destined to be Marvel’s new trinity in the movies?

Imagine Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson y Tom Holland sitting on the set of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, chatting about how they were going to be the new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Well, that was more than a mere thought. Kevin Feige, the puppet master behind the entire MCU, already had his new trinity in mind.

The original plan to restart the trinity

If you have followed the MCU since its inception, you will know that Iron Man, Thor and Captain America They have been the pillar of this cinematographic universe. But everything in life has an end, and the actors who gave them life, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth y Chris EvansSooner or later, they were going to hang up their respective hammers, shields and armor. So the next logical step was to look for his successors, and those were, neither more nor less, Black Panther, Capitana Marvel y Spider-Man.

The plan sounds perfect, right? But life is not a Marvel movie. Chadwick Boseman He tragically passed away, leaving a void in the hearts of the MCU and its fans. Furthermore, the negotiations between Sony y Marvel They put Spider-Man’s future in the universe in check, and the toxic fandom aimed its sights at Brie Larson. “Many factors came into play that derailed her plan,” said Joanna Robinson, author of the book ‘MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios’.

New Frontiers: Disney+ and the Young Avengers

The good thing is that Marvel always has an ace up its sleeve. With the wave of new heroes that has arrived thanks to Disney+ series, the possibilities multiply. Who says the new trinity couldn’t emerge from the Young Avengers?

How can you aspire to be the new trinity without feeling the pressure of your predecessors?

Expectations are high When we talk about taking up the mantle of such iconic heroes as Iron Man, Captain America and Thor, not just any character can rise to the occasion. Imagine the weight of those legacies resting on your shoulders. Chadwick Boseman he achieved more than a cultural impact with Black Panther; created a symbol of empowerment and diversity. Brie Larson, while she has faced her share of criticism, she has also used her platform to talk about equality and representation. And let’s not forget Tom Hollandwhose interpretation of Spider-Man has been one of the freshest and most attached to the comics that we have seen.

In movies and comics, the succession of characters is not a new concept. You only have to look at the legacy of the Manto de Robin in DC Comics or the Human Torch change in the Fantastic Four to understand that heroes evolve. But in these cases, the characters had time to grow and adapt outside of the main focus.

Now, Marvel’s new triad faces a unique challenge: stepping into roles already well-established and beloved by audiences, without the benefit of time or anonymity to adapt.. It’s a changing of the guard that feels less like a transition and more like an earthquake in the Marvel universe, a realignment that could define the next phase of the MCU.

And this is where Marvel’s ability to adapt and evolve will show his true strength. If the house of ideas has shown anything, it is that it is not afraid to take risks. So, even with all the unpredictability of fate, I am confident that they will surprise us. What do you think?