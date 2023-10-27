The upcoming Spider-Man comic series features a new Spider-Man married with children.

Marvel will introduce a new Spider-Man who is married to Mary Jane and has children.

Followers and fans of the Spider-Man stories in Marvel Comics well know that the hero’s current series has put him in a rather uncomfortable position from the beginning, since something he has done has caused his fellow heroes, his Aunt May and even his now ex-wife Mary Jane are upset with himalthough until now it is not known exactly what he did.

Spider-Man’s actions in his comic series The Amazing Spider-Man have caused his divorce, and have led him to try to move on and find new love. However, although on Earth-616 it seems that Mary Jane and Peter Parker will not be able to have the love story that fans so long to witness, The Ultimate Universe will give them the opportunity to have a happy marriage.

And, with the recent announcement of the upcoming release of the Ultimate Spider-Man comic series, it has been revealed that, in the Ultimate Universe, a new Spider-Man/Peter Parker will be introduced, who He will be happily married to Mary Jane, and will also have two children in this new story. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Ultimate Spider-Man will feature Peter Parker happily married to Mary Jane and with children

During the past year and much of the present, Mary Jane and Peter Parker’s relationship has not been at its best, and has led both of them to go through difficult situations; all because of that “something” that Spider-Man has done in his current comic series, which everyone knows what it is except the reader, and which has caused great disappointment to everyone he knows.

However, despite this, the new Spider-Man comic series, Ultimate Spider-Man, written by Jonathan Hickman, plans not only to introduce a new Spider-Man/Peter Parker much older than the versions of the hero we are used to let’s see, but also will present the character’s new family.

Set to premiere in January of next year and set in the new Ultimate Universe after the villainous Creator rewrote and recreated the world with his own designs, the Ultimate Spider-Man story will finally give fans Peter and MJ’s relationship what they have wanted so much for a long time: that the couple can be together and happy.

As can be seen in the promotional images for the upcoming first volume of the comic series, both Peter and Mary Jane turn out to be slightly older adults, whose family now consists of not only the two of them, but also two childrenwhose names and personalities are to be discovered soon.

Marvel’s official announcement regarding this comic series shares the following: “Launched in January as the first ongoing series set in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe, ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN will star a very different Peter Parker, a blaster of cobwebs older and wiser than he balances his superhero duties with his responsibilities as a husband and father. That’s right, Spider-Man is a married man!”

Ultimately, with this new story, Marvel will finally give fans what they’ve been waiting for for years: Peter and Mary Jane to be together, and since in the current Spider-Man series on Earth-616 this doesn’t happen may be possible for various reasons, the Ultimate Universe will offer fans and Peter that love story with Mary Jane that they want so much.

