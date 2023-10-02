A dangerous Marvel mercenary is back to capture Spider-Man, but things might not go as you imagine.

Marvel has brought back its most fearsome mercenary to hunt down Spider-Man.

Join the conversation

One of the most important lessons that Spider-Man has taught over the years is that anyone can wear the mask and do good. However, one of the most iconic characters of the X-Men has taken it literally, as he has become a new version of the spider hero with the intention of helping those who need it.

This is Nightcrawler, the blue mutant with the ability to transport himself anywhere. This has become a sort of variant of Spider-Man in the “Fall of X” era, which is part of the Uncanny Spider-Man #1 comic. However, in this same comic it has been revealed that Marvel’s most fearsome mercenary is back and could hunt down this new spider hero, although there is a possibility that things will not go as expected.

In the next few lines we will tell you everything about it, but you should know that this post contains spoilers for Uncanny Spider-Man comic #1, so you should continue at your own risk.

Silver Sable, Marvel’s most fearsome mercenary, is back

As we have mentioned, Kurt Wagner, better known as Nightcrawler, has become the new Spider-Man in the events of “Fall of X”, so he has been working under the mask while helping everyone who needs him.

But the reason Nightcrawler has been working under the mask is because Orchis, the dangerous anti-mutant organization, has been doing a great job convincing humanity to be against all mutants and the island. from Krakoa. Therefore, Kurt has had to put on a suit and hide his identity to act in the shadows, since he wants to continue being a hero.

Due to this confrontation between Nightcrawler and the Orchis organization, they have had to hire Vulture to do their dirty work for them and capture him. Although this villain meets Silver Sable, who also receives this contract, so he could start hunting this hero.

In case you don’t know, Silver Sable had her first appearance in Marvel comics back in 1985, specifically in Amazing Spider-Man #265. Originally, she was a mercenary from the country of Symkkaria and whose real name is Silvija Sablinova.

However, Peter Parker himself, who has crossed paths with her on several occasions, has confirmed that, in reality, this is nothing more than a facade, since Sablinova is the type of character who is willing to risk everything for love. And this has been made clear several times, when Silver Sable has collaborated with Spider-Man to solve some problems.

Silver Sable could be considered an anti-hero. And it is precisely this attitude of the mercenary that could put her team and Orchis in trouble, since she has shown some interest in Nightcrawler.

Everything seems to indicate that Nighcrawler has become Silver Sable’s love interest

As unlikely as it may seem, the truth is that Sablinova has shown some interest in the young hero, which could be an indication of an unexpected future outcome.

When Silver Sable was looking at Orchis’s profile of Nightcrawler, when she offered him the contract, she referred to him as “cute”, which could be taken as a kind of love interest.

And this would not be something totally unexpected, since for a long time, Nightcrawler has been considered a kind of sex symbol. So, considering this and the fact that he bears a certain resemblance to Peter Parker, it is not surprising that Silver Sable would be attracted or interested in the young mutant.

Everything could indicate that this mercenary and the mutant could start a romance. In addition, the writer of these comics has shared some covers of upcoming publications, in which you can see the possibility of these characters starting a relationship.

Keeping in mind that, since its introduction, Silver Sable has shown a fascination with men with strong character, who are brave and determined, then everything makes more sense, since Nightcrawler is a clear representation of all these characteristics. In addition to this, the mutant is committed to ending this organization, so the mercenary could end up becoming even more interested in him and, if this happens, some surprises could be shown in the outcome of this story.

Silver Sable could betray the Orchis agency if her love interest for Nighcrawler is confirmed

After Silver Sable saw Nighcrawler’s profile and called him “cute”, she immediately rejected the contract the agency offered her to capture him, claiming that the money they promised her was too little. This could be taken as a clear sign that she is not willing to go on this mission to confront this potential love interest.

But that’s not all, because when one of her teammates began to insult and verbally attack the mutants, Sablinova did not hesitate to silence him, claiming that she will not have this type of xenophobic talks in her group.

All of these are signs that could be indicating that, indeed, Silver Sable could become emotionally and sentimentally interested in Kurt. And if this is confirmed, then she could end up betraying the Orchis organization, since she has previously shown that she can act heroically.

Meanwhile, we have to wait for future publications to find out the outcome of this story and if feelings towards Nightcrawler continue to develop. All of this could give even more depth to Silver Sable.

Join the conversation