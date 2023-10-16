The Ultimate Universe returns again with a new version of Spider-Man and it could be anyone.

Jonathan Hickman will be the head of the new Marvel Ultimate Universe

Join the conversation

Spider-Man it will be the central axis of a new comic series linked to the Ultimate Universe of Marvel, but after the original Ultimate version of Peter Parker ended up dead and Miles Morales fully entered the continuity of Earth-616, the question that many readers will ask is who will be the new Ultimate Spider-Man. As we could see during the Comic-Con 2023 that is taking place in NY, Ultimate Spider-Man #1from writer Jonanthan Hickman and writer Marco Checchetto, will reboot Ultimate Universe after the events of Ultimate Invasion. For this reason, Marvel will have a new character to take on the great responsibility of being Spider-Man.

The Ultimate Universe returns again with a new version of Spider-Man and it could be anyone

Marvel’s innovative decision of launching a line of comics with an alternate continuity occurred during the fall of 2000 with Ultimate Spider-Man and was led by writer Brian Michael Bendis. The series of Spider-Man, which showcased incredible Spider-Man villains, ran for a total of 160 issues that ran for over a decade. In the end, Peter Parker was killed and Spider-Man’s legacy passed to Miles Morales. Now, almost twenty-five years after the debut of Ultimate Spider-Man Vol. 1a new version will arrive that comes from the writer Jonathan Hickmanbest known for his reinvention of the X-Men franchise and the current miniseries GODS.

The Ultimate Universe has been reinvented by The Makeran evil version of Reed Richards, and it is not very clear who will be the Spider-Man of this world. Marvel has already announced that anyone could be one and that they leave the door open for the return of ancient Spider-Man. Writer Jonathan Hickman has earned the respect of fans by making crazy creative changes and create new and incredible versions of the best-known characters of Marvel.

The comic Ultimate Spider-Man #1 could take several routes to tell this new reboot of Spider-Man. One way would be to offer a new contemporary version of the eternal story of the origin of Spider-Man. This could involve the introduction of a completely new character like Marvel’s wall-crawler. Alternatively, Jonathan Hickman and his collaborators could choose to remix Spider-Man and another familiar Marvel character in the way only their original Ultimate imprint could. Marvel has not commented on the matter. yet, so anything is possible.

The return of Ultimate Spider-Man is a Marvel announcement that has excited many fans. The publisher’s plans for 2024 include the end of the Krakoa era of the X-Menthe culmination of the GODS series and epic new adventures for classic heroes like Hulk and Thor. Marvel’s Ultimate Universe saw its end in 2015 with the arrival of the event Secret Wars. Now, a little less than ten years later, his return is just around the corner, and he makes it clear that Spider-Man will always be at the forefront of Marvel’s attempts to find an unexplored path of stories.

The comic Ultimate Spider-Man #1 It doesn’t have a release date yet.

Join the conversation