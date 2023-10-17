The mutant group is about to experience one of the greatest challenges in its history after the final fall of Krakoa.

Charles Xavier has been one of the main people responsible for the fall of Krakoa

Fall of X has marked a before and after in the legacy of mutant history. The dawn of a new era for the X-Men is rapidly approaching, as the beloved and acclaimed Krakoa era of the X-Men It is consuming its few days of life. Now, Marvel has teased new details about the upcoming limited series Fall of the House of the X-Men’s war against Orchis continues to shake the foundations of the Marvel Universethe comic will mark the darkest stage of mutants and his final fall.

This is the official synopsis of the comic:

KRAKOA HAS JUST STARTED ITS FIGHT! The mutant race has never had a greater fall like this in its history. From the top of Krakoa, the X-Men will fall to the bottom. Outlawed, persecuted, murdered, most of their kind missing or dead, and now, one of their greatest leaders, Cyclops is being tried and faces the maximum punishment: the death penalty.. Ready or not, the time has come for the X-Men to make their final stand against the forces that have brought them down completely. That day has arrived. The history of the X-Men is about to change and few will forget this dark chapter.

The acclaimed X-Men reboot captained by Jonathan Hickman believe such a clever vision for the X-Men which was a breath of fresh air for the franchise for years. Era Krakoa has been both beloved by fans and acclaimed by critics. It is practically an indisputable fact that the history of Krakoa will be one of the most mythical and best remembered stories in the world. X-Men. From the sociopolitical impact that Krakoa had to the introduction of new major enemies like Orchis and Mother Righteous, this has completely changed Marvel.

Even though the Krakoa era of the X-Men will soon become a bygone part of Marvel historyhis undeniable impact on the Marvel Universe will never be forgotten, and he will always be seen as a highly praised reboot and much needed from the iconic franchise.

The comic Fall of the House of X will be released on January 3, 2024.

