This is the possible explanation for how Hela was able to wield Mjolnir in the MCU.

These theories could explain why Hela was able to hold Mjolnir despite not being worthy.

Join the conversation

In the Marvel Universe, both in the comics and in its Cinematographic Universe, there have been few characters who have had the ability to carry Thor’s powerful hammer, Mjolnir, since this powerful weapon can only be used by those who are truly worthy and pure of heart.

However, with the introduction of Hela in the film Thor: Ragnarok, this concept of Mjolnir was questioned, since, at a certain point in this film, Thor’s sister manages to catch Thor’s hammerand not only that, but she also destroys him, which greatly surprised the fans and Thor himself, since, as is known, Hela was banished and eliminated from history because of her greed, so , obviously, She shouldn’t be worthy of having Mjolnir in her hands..

In the MCU there has been no specific or definitive explanation as to how Hela was able to do this, however, there are various theories about why Hela was worthy of holding Mjolnir and destroying it if she was not worthy of him, which we will explain below.

This is the possible reason why Hela was able to hold and destroy Mjolnir despite not being worthy.

The film Thor: Ragnarok, released in 2017 under the direction of Taika Waititi, introduces the unknown daughter of Odin, Helawhom he had kept secret from his other children, since he had imprisoned her and eliminated her from history centuries ago.

As explained in the same film, Hela was the previous wielder of Mjolnir, and she fought alongside her father. in the conquest of the Nine Kingdoms, being the leader of the armies of Asgard, but after having managed to conquer these kingdoms, Hela felt a greater ambition and greed to conquer other worlds in a much more aggressive way.

Odin obviously opposed Hela’s ideas, so she attempted to take the throne of Asgard by force, forcing her father to banish her to Hel, where she would have to remain until her deathalso being completely erased from history by her father, and stripped of her Mjolnir.

This weapon was later given to Thor by Odin, but the God of Thunder used it to kill many Frost Giants, so his father took away his powers, exiled him to Earth and He cast a spell on Mjolnir so that only those who were worthy and pure of heart could use it..

Thor: Ragnarok shows how Hela was freed after Odin died., heading to where his brothers were to confront them, and claim the throne of Asgard. Upon meeting them, he demands that they kneel before her, proclaiming himself as her new queen.

To such a request, Thor strongly opposes, and throws Mjolnir at himthus trying to stop her, but, to her surprise and that of everyone, Hela manages to hold the powerful hammer with one handand not only that, because he later proceeds to mock Thor while he explained that this was not possible, and then destroys Mjolnir.

Since this scene was presented in the film, fans have had great doubts about how this was possible if Hela was clearly not worthy of Mjolnir, so various versions have been created. theories that could explain this event.

Some fans claim that, just as Odin’s power over Hela’s prison faded once he died, his enchantment on Mjolnir would also have fadedwhich would allow Hela to lift this powerful hammer, however, if the spell had completely disappeared, that would imply that any ordinary human could wield it, which is not the case.

Another more viable explanation is that with the death of Odin The enchantments did not completely fade away, but rather weakenedwhich would allow a strong being like Hela to carry Mjolnir and destroy it with her supreme power, but it would not allow any human to use it.

In the MCU neither of these two theories has been confirmed, nor has an official explanation been given for this, but this last hypothesis seems to be quite probable and feasible for explain how Hela was able to carry and destroy Mjolnir in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

Join the conversation