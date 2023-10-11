The UCM has presented its new great villain, Kang, the conqueror and a Marvel theory reveals what is behind his actions in the Loki series.

Posibles SPOILERS. Loki season 1 left us all with a stunning reveal: the villain behind it all was a variant of Kang, known as He Who Remains. But what are the true motivations behind this powerful character? Here we leave you an interesting Marvel theory.

When confronted by Loki and Sylvie, He Who Remains confessed to them that he was preventing his most malevolent variants from unleashing chaos on the Multiverse, and that his death would lead to catastrophe. Additionally, he revealed his desire for Loki or Sylvie (or both) to take his place as guardians/controllers of the Sacred Timeline.

Why does he do all this?

statue Kang

It is often assumed that the motivations of He Who Remains, or more specifically, Kang the Conqueror, arise from his desire to dominate every reality. But what if his motivations stem from a more fundamental human desire?

In the season 2 premiere of Loki, the titular character overhears a conversation between Kang (Jonathan Majors) and Judge Revona Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), suggesting a close relationship between them (in the comics, they were lovers). . That’s where an intriguing Marvel theory circulating online comes into play. This theory suggests that Kang is trying to preserve the only timeline in which Renslayer also loved him.

Ravonna Renslayer

Why does He Who Remains desire death, while Renslayer seems unaware? Maybe because when Kang revealed what he did for her, she couldn’t accept it. She lost all love for him. Heartbroken, Kang erased her memory, but kept her close to her. She retained a part of her personality in Miss Minutes, to help him manage the TVA and modify the timeline to find a way to get her back. However, after years of failure, he is tired and ready to give up, letting another pair of lovers try.

The Marvel theory continues: He knows that the other Kangs aren’t motivated by love like he is. No matter how bad his actions were, they can get worse. Her entire existence depends on his love and whether Kang can accept that he may not be able to stay with her.

This theory raises an interesting perspective on Kang’s character and his relationship with Renslayer. While we don’t yet know if this will be confirmed in the plot, it certainly adds an extra layer of depth to the story.

What do you think of this Marvel theory? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Loki season 2 promises new thrills as our mischievous God of Mischief embarks on a series of new adventures with the TVA on Disney Plus.