Theories about who the villain of The Fantastic Four in the MCU may be have collapsed for these reasons.

Marvel soon plans to finally introduce The Fantastic Four in Phase 6 of the MCU, after the various failed attempts to bring this outstanding team of heroes in live action films, which have been resounding failures and have been strongly criticized by fans of the group of heroes and the Marvel franchise in general.

And the adaptations that have been made of the team have been judged for not being faithful to the comics when it comes to representing the characters. However, although, so far, The Fantastic Four has not had a worthy adaptation on the big screen, its next introduction in the MCU plans to do justice to the team of heroes.

Likewise, following the release in 2025 of the next Fantastic Four movie, various speculations have arisen regarding which villain the heroes will face, and even, Some of these theories seem to have lost weight and strengthtaking into account the events and characters that have taken place in Phase 5 of the MCU.

Theories about the possible villain of The Fantastic Four in the UCM have lost strength for these reasons

With the announcement of the release of the next Fantastic Four movie in 2025, Marvel fans have been creating various theories regarding who could be the antagonist in this long-awaited film. Although there have been many character suggestions that fans have given, the two characters that had the greatest weight and probability for followers were none other than the Super Skrull y Doctor Doom.

In the comics, the Fantastic Four are involved in conflicts with the Skrulls, and more specifically, with the Super Skrull Kl’rt, who copies the powers of each of the team members. With the introduction of the Skrull race in 2019, in Captain Marvel, the door was opened to the possibility that it was a Super Skrull who faced the group of heroes.

However, taking into account that Secret Invasion showed Gravik defeated at the hands of G’iah after they both received the powers of dozens of heroes and villains and became the most powerful beings in Marvel, and also considering the fact that, while G’iah is still extremely powerful, she does not seem to have any intention of turning evil, the option of A Super Skrull as an antagonist for The Fantastic Four seems unfeasible.

On the other hand, regarding the possibility that Doctor Doom will be the one who assumes the role of antagonist in the Fantastic Four movie, although it is known that this villain He has had a great rivalry with the team (and more specifically with Reed Richards) for years, the fact that the character has not yet been introduced in the MCU makes it very complicated for him to be the villain, well, introducing the team of heroes and the villain at the same time, and at the same time try to address the entire conflict between these, all in one movie, it would be something impossible to achieve.

It is for these reasons that the fan theories that propose the Super Skrull and Doctor Doom as villains for the next Fantastic Four film have collapsed, and it is very difficult for them to be fulfilled.

Other possible villains that have been speculated could become the antagonist of the Fantastic Four in their next film are Namor, the Mole Man, Galactus, and even, according to a theory that has become quite popular, Rama-Tut (Kang The Conqueror).

Ultimately, either way, just It remains to wait for Marvel to reveal more information regarding the film, such as the cast, the plot, and, of course, the threat that the team of heroes will face in this next film.

