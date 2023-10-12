Loki could return as a Marvel villain and shows his imposing and impressive appearance.

Loki is the God of Deception in Marvel

Marvel has presented to Loki’s new personality assuming the role of what is known as the Storyteller, with a new look and an apparent return as the titular villain of the Marvel Universe. Immortal Thor scored a new era for Thor in a big way which will be a before and after in his career as a hero. Furthermore, it was already clear that something was happening to Loki. Marvel suggested that LokiThe God of Deception, was going to have a change and has finally arrived with the second issue of the series.

Immortal Thor comic #2 keep going Thor’s confrontation with Toranos, the Utgard-Thor of the Kingdom of Utgard, where all those characters who resemble the gods live. Using the power and knowledge he inherited from his father OdinThor proves to be a much more resourceful character than Toranos and banishes him from the city of NY. Fighting All-Sleep, Thor sets about repairing the damage done to the city before fleeing to the gray zone of the moon, where no life exists, to wait. the return of Toranos.

However the God of Thunder is surprised to discover that his brother, Loki, they were waiting for him there. Despite sensing imminent danger, Thor agrees to trust Loki. Right now, Loki transforms into a new formhe Storyteller. Loki greets Thor, wielding Mjolnir, like an old rival he hasn’t seen in a long time. Loki’s intimidating tone makes it seem like the character will abandon his time as Thor’s antihero and ally to return to his original role as the Norse god’s enemy. It is possible that he has returned with a much more sinister personalitybut it seems like he is doing what he thinks he should do in the best interest of the kingdoms.

The comic Inmortal Thor #2 It is now available.

