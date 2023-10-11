Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios decided to renew its television series division after the poor receptions of its recent projects.

After a long list of internal criticisms of its Disney Plus programs, Marvel Studios began a plan of big changes for its TV division. As first measures already known, the study fired all writers and directors that were part of the production de “Daredevil: Born Again” to restart the creative process from scratch.

According to THR (The Hollywood Reporter), Marvel Studios had been making complete series and once they were released they analyzed what worked and what didn’t. This without having a main showrunner to help write the guides for the product and future plans for it. Thanks to Jessica Gao’s work on the “She-Hulk” series, The studio made it clear that it would be much more useful for the series to have a creative line from beginning to end.

Basically the studio avoided the traditional model for making TV series. It did not commission pilots, it filmed full seasons with a budget of more than $150 million without analyzing the content, and it did not hire showrunners. The latter means that the series depended on film executives to direct the projects.

What Changes Will Marvel Make in Its Series?

Among the specific changes that the study will carry out, there is the obligatory inclusion of the showrunners in each of their projects. Measure influenced by the post-production work carried out by Gao on the “She-Hulk” series. They also plan have full-time TV division executives, instead of reusing the same people who already work in the film area. The development process is being renewed, Pilots will be written and analyzed prior to continuing production. Furthermore, they plan go down the path of television projects composed of several seasonsleaving aside the single-season limited series format. This in the search for time for the characters to develop their bond with the audiences.

