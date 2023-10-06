A new rumor suggests a British-based superhero team is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with G’iah as its leader.

G’iah the SuperSkrull played by Emilia Clarke will reportedly lead a new superhero team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to the scooper MyTimeToShineHello, Talos’ daughter G’iah “will return sooner than you think.” The character will lead “his own group of superheroes based in Great Britain.” At the end of the Secret Invasion series, G’iah agrees to work with MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) to protect the Skrulls against US President Ritson’s bill declaring all extraterrestrial species hostile forces. Since Falsworth resides in the United Kingdom. It’s possible that she is responsible for assembling the British equivalent of the Avengers for G’iah to lead. The rumor does not clarify whether it will be in series form, or in its own film or another Marvel production. So we will have to wait for new announcements from the company (perhaps at NYCC).

She’ll be back sooner than you think. Getting to lead her own group of British based superheroes https://t.co/mPhtfmdWSH — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) October 5, 2023

Secret Invasion left many questions unanswered

In addition to G’iah forming a partnership with Falsworth and President Ritson declaring the Skrulls a hostile force. Another major plot thread left hanging in Secret Invasion was how long James “Rhodey” Rhodes aka War Machine (Don Cheadle) had been replaced by a Skrull. In the series finale, human hostages, whose identities the rogue Skrulls had stolen to infiltrate all levels of government on Earth, were freed from New Skrullos, including the real Rhodey.

At the end of Secret Invasion when the Avenger is released he can be seen wearing a hospital gown and unable to walk, leading many MCU fans to assume that a Skrull replaced Rhodey at some point during the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), which featured the character recovering from a serious spinal injury. Secret Invasion director Ali Selim confirmed that the ending scene suggested that Rhodey was replaced during that film. However, due to fan reaction at the time, there is a chance that Marvel Studios will reveal when Rhodey was actually replaced, as it was never officially confirmed that the change occurred around the time of Civil War, and it is something we could see in Armor War.

About Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion is based on the popular 2008 Marvel Comics story of the same name, which follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) trying to prevent a global conflict caused by a faction of Skrulls, the race of aliens that appeared by first time in Captain Marvel (2019). In addition to Jackson, Clarke, Colman and Cheadle, the Disney+ series stars Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik.

All six episodes of Secret Invasion, as well as its making-of documentary, are available on Disney+.