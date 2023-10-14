Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios could do a complete reboot within its universe that, said by Kevin Feige himself, has only “Scratched the surface” in terms of products.

Of course, the latest products from Marvel Studios are not to the liking of fans, but the president of the company himself declared in the last few hours that it is just the beginning. the same considers that after 32 productions between film and TV they have barely “scratched the surface” of all the potential that the MCU has. He himself assures that there are at least 85 years of stories that can still be brought to the screens.

But that’s not all, revealed by X user “CanWeGetSomeToast” (@CanWeGetToast)Kevin Feige himself has the plan to completely reboot the MCU after the premiere of “Avengers: Secret Wars.”

What’s the plan?

“We have a quote from Kevin Feige that implies… that, like Secret Wars, it will serve as a soft reboot where they can prune everything. That’s not using a Loki-ism. Prune everything that doesn’t work and keep what does work, or bring back the people you thought were gone forever.declared the writer Joanna Robinsonin charge of writing the book “MCU: The Reign Of Marvel Studios”.

This means that it would be within the plans remove characters from the Marvel universe that have not worked in the products and also relaunch new versions of old characters. Closing with the statements, the president of the studio commented that he really enjoys watching movies surrounded by fans: “We have a tradition at Marvel Studios that started with ‘Iron Man.’ For each new release, the cast, producers, director and I will attend the opening night and watch the film with fans. Feeling the excitement in the theater, hearing cheers or gasps from the audience is always a reminder of what these movies and characters mean to fans. Being there on the opening night of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, listening to the crowd, is something I will never forget. Also, the “Feedback we received after the release of ‘Black Panther’. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would have the kind of impact it did.”