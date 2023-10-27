At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Scarlet Witch seemingly sacrifices her life to wipe out all copies of the Darkold in the multiverse. Now a book confirms her tragic end.

Doctor Strange had to face a terrible villain in his sequel, which was none other than his fellow avenger, Wanda Maximoff, who after the events of the Wandavision series became the Scarlet Witch and allowed herself to be corrupted by the Darkhold, as well. known as The Book of Sins, which intends to use América Chávez to take his power and reunite with his sons Billy and Tommy, and uses a spell from the book known as “walking in dreams” to find a version of himself. through the multiverse where he lives with Billy and Tommy and take over his body.

At the end of the film Maximoff takes Chavez prisoner and begins a spell on her at Mount Wundagore, the source of the Darkhold. At the end of the film Maximoff manages to reunite with her variant children on Earth-838, however due to her actions Billy and Tommy reject her, causing Wanda to open her eyes and realize the evil. that she has caused. So she uses her powers to take down Mount Wundagore, destroying all copies of the Darkhold in the entire multiverse and apparently also sacrificing herself in the process.

We say apparently because since then many theories have emerged about Wanda surviving the collapse and that she could appear in future MCU titles, however the book Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timelinesigned by Kevin Feige himself, seems to give a definitive end to the Scarlet Witch: “(Wanda) destroys Wundagore and collapses it in on herself, putting an end to two great threats to the entire Multiverse.”

While Wanda’s fate may have seemed pretty clear to viewers at the end of the film, Marvel’s multiverses mean that it’s often safe to assume that no one is gone forever. Cobie Smulders recently revealed that she would appear in The Marvels, despite the fact that her character, Agent Maria Hill, died at the hands of Gravik in the series Secret Invasion or Loki, who died in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos and returned one his variant to star in the Loki series that is currently broadcasting its second season on Disney +.

What do you think, will The Scarlet Witch or a variant of it return to the MCU? The book is available for sale on Amazon.