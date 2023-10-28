The Marvel Studios series, Daredevil: Born again, already has a new creative team

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Marvel Studios had opted to review Daredevil: Born Again. The decision was made in September after Marvel executives had a chance to see footage from the series and realized it simply wasn’t working. So the decision was made to fire the series’ head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, as well as the directors hired to direct the rest of the season. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Dario Scardapane has taken on the role of new showrunner. Joining Scardapane are directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The signing of Dario Scardapane marks the return to Marvel of the showrunner who previously worked on the Netflix series The Punisher that lasted two seasons. It also reunites the showrunner with actor Jon Bernthal, who also returns in Daredevil: Born again, reprising the role of Frank Castle. While Benson and Moorhead previously worked for Marvel Studios on Moon Knight and Loki.

The Hollywood Strikes: A break that was good for Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again was halfway through production before the series was forced to stop due to ongoing strikes that paralyzed Hollywood. It is known that Marvel Studios will try to rescue some of the complete footage and Scardapane will write new episodes and scenes to make it work. While Benson and Moorhead will direct all new footage for the series. Since some of their work is still being used, Corman and Ord will become executive producers on the series.

Marvel Studios wants to renew its television production

Marvel Studios’ first television effort, WandaVision, turned out to be a hit for the studio. However, subsequent releases seemed to receive mixed responses from both critics and audiences. Apparently having noticed the response from fans with recent projects, the studio decided to revamp the way it approaches its television projects. Instead of treating the shows like movies, Marvel Studios has opted to treat the projects as television series in the future. This means opting for showrunners rather than head writers meant to act as showrunners. In addition, Marvel Studios would seek with this decision to focus on series with several seasons instead of limited series. As it stands, Daredevil: Born Again will mark Marvel Studios’ biggest television commitment after receiving an 18-episode order from the start.

Daredevil: Born Again currently has no release date and can be seen on Disney+ along with the rest of the platform’s Marvel content.

