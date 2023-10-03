Night has undoubtedly fallen upon us Marvel SNAP of Second Dinner: the award-winning card game for mobile devices and PC is updated with the advent of vampires, werewolves and monster hunters. Everything seems ready for the party Halloweenlet’s see in detail what this will entail BloodstoneB season

Season Pass: Elsa Bloodstone

The vampire hunter Elsa Bloodstone makes its appearance in the game: it is a 2-cost 2 strength that reads “+3 Strength to all other cards that, when played, fill a field”. As always, the cost of the Season Pass (which you can choose if in mode Standard a €10,99 or in mode Premium with 10 starting levels already unlocked a €15,99), guarantees immediate access to the card of the moment, but not only that.

As the game progresses you will unlock two alternative Variants: one per Blade and one for Ghost Rider, both in Nightforged version. There will also be two card backs dedicated to these two anti-heroes, without forgetting three avatars dedicated to these 3 characters. By completing the Season Pass at level 50 you will get Elsa Bloodstone Nightforged as a Variant.

Reinforcements arriving

Let’s now see the cards that will accompany Elsa Bloodstone this month, all included in the relative ones Featured Deposits, week by week: as always, each card will be accompanied by past glories that you can obtain from the Deposits, if you don’t already have them. We start from October 3 con Lokithe card of last season, which we told you about here. Continue with Man Whatdal October 10thSeries 4 card that reads “Continuous Effect: -2 Strength to Cost 1, 2 and 3 cards placed here”.

Il October 17 instead it will be the turn of black Knight which will debut as series 5 in the game roster: the card reads “After discarding a card, add the Ebon Blade card to your hand with the Strength of the discarded card. (Once per game).” There Ebony Blade It costs 4 to come into play.

The next October 24 instead it will be added to the game Nico Minorua series 5 card that reads “Discovering: Cast a spell on the next card you play. (The spell changes every turn.)

On the day before the Night of the Witches, the October 31stwe’ll have Werewolf i.e. a series 5 that says “After you play a Discovery card in another field, move there and gain +2 Strength.”

New “spooky” fields

Like any self-respecting season, new ones will arrive Fields in which to battleobviously the theme will be the one mentioned so far, i.e. full of mystery, fear and torment.

It doesn’t end here, because they are coming well 40 new Variants which will be released via the game’s internal shop, here is the list:

Angela – Armor Rendering – Venomization Arnim Zola – Karg Black Knight – Max Grecke Blade – Dan Hipp Blade – Darksiders Cable – Post-apocalyptic Elsa Bloodstone – Elsa Bloodstone Variant – Dan hipp Elsa Bloodstone – Darksiders Galactus – Pixel Gambit – Venomization Ghost – Steampunk Ghost Rider – Darksiders Ghost Rider – Pixel Goose – Venomization Hawkeye – 3099 Hazmat – Julius Hulk – Alex Horley Hulkbuster – Eric Iron Fist – The Heart of the Dragon Iron Man – Retro Ironheart – Max Grecke Jessica Jones – Dan Hipp Jubilee – Pixel Phenomenon – Pixel Ka-Zar – Pixel The Boss – Dan Hipp Magik – Tim Tsang Man Thing – Venomization Morbius – Pixel Nico Minoru – Psylocke Variant – Mark Brooks Punisher – Noir Quicksilver – Venomization Sabretooth – Sentinel Variant – Eric Sera – Flaviano Sunspot – Dan Hipp Taskmaster – Alex Garland Hood – Pixel The Thing – Knullificata Lycanthropus – Variant

There will also be an event dedicated to Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe first collaboration with a title outside the game.