Popular writer Jason Aaron will take charge of a new Superman arc

Jason Aaronknown for writing stories of Thor and the Avengers for Marvel Comics, will now move to the DC Universe to take charge of Superman.

Jason Aaron changes Marvel for DC

During the DC panel at the New York Comic Conit was revealed that Aaron will write a Superman-centric arc spanning three issues, kicking off in Action Comics #1061 in the month of January in the United States. Furthermore, the artist John Timms He will be the artist of this new stage of the superhero.

In a press release, Aaron had this to say about his collaboration with DC Comics: “I’ve been writing comics for almost 20 years and have certainly enjoyed my share of special moments and exciting projects along the way, but writing Superman for the first time, in the pages of no less than Action Comicswhich started it all, I consider it one of the greatest honors of my career.”

Aaron also revealed that the arc will feature Bizarro: “We’re doing our best to bring readers a Superman story full of action and surprises, the most bizarre of all the Bizarro stories, in what Bizarro himself would call ‘The Worst Bizarro Story Ever Told!’ ”

Aaron and Timms’ run in Action Comics is the first part of ‘Superman Superstars’. Then the arch would follow ‘House of Brainiac’ of Joshua Williamson y Rafael Sandoval in April.

Aaron has written many of Marvel Comics’ big stories in recent years, including those related to the Avengers multiverse arc. The screenwriter is also recognized for his Thor series, where he introduced himself to the popular villain Gorrand for showing Jane Foster being the new Goddess of Thunder.