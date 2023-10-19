Marvel shows which character is completely invulnerable to the Hulk’s wrath.

Hulk He is one of Marvel’s most powerful characters, but even he has tough contenders who can surpass him in strength and greatness. Thor or Wolverine have been just some adversaries that he has faced during so many years of the Marvel Universe. Now, the House of Ideas has unveiled a new hero who appears to be immune to the wrath of HulkThat is to say, no matter how many blows you give or how much effort you use, you will always come out victorious. In fact, the publisher has shown it as a new threat that could destroy the Hulk.

Bruce Banner is forced to look for answers and meets him Nexus of All Realities. There, fans can meet for the first time the surprising MCU hero who is not affected in the slightest by the Hulk’s immense strength. The comic series The Incredible Hulk showed how Man-Thing took Hulk to the Nexus of All Realities and asked him for help to stop the enemy they now have to face. Hulk He is not interested in the offer and tells Ted Sallis to send him back to Earth. Man-Thing’s refusal forces the Hulk’s wrath to be fully unleashed, who grabs it and literally breaks it in half. However, because he is within the Nexushas no effect on Ted Sallis and continues to plead for the Emerald Giant’s help.

The comic ends right then and there, leaving readers with the suspense over whether Hulk will help Man-Thing at some point. However, what it does make clear is that he can resist the Hulk’s excessive strength without too many setbacks. Man-Thingwhich first appeared in Marvel more than 50 years ago, travels through the Everglades of Florida, protecting the Nexus of All Realities from all types of threats it could face. You could say that Man-Thing is DC’s version of Swamp Thing and made his MCU debut in the special Werewolf by Night that premiered on Disney+.

Marvel has shown what it is the true extent of Man-Thing’s powers and they seem to be really out of the ordinary. Beyond the Nexus, Man-Thing boasts superhuman strength and endurance. He also has powers linked to empathy that can create chemical reactions and if the emotion is strong enough, he can kill anyone who crosses his path. Inside of the Nexus, Man-Thing practically becomes a god. The laws of physics do not apply in the same way as the real world and, as a consequence, Man-Thing can be recovered after being split in two.

This leads to the question of whether Man-Thing would be able to defeat Hulk outside of the Nexus.. While it is true that both have had their friction and have clashed in the past, there has never been a definitive answer to this question. As a creature that comes from nature itself, Man-Thing He is capable of regenerating himself from any damage received and this makes him extremely difficult to kill. Outside the Nexus, Hulk could cut Man-Thing in two, but it still wouldn’t even be enough to kill him. Somehow, Man-Thing would recover and continue the fight. On the other hand, Man-Thing’s empathic abilitiescaused by fear, They would be useless to Hulk since the Green Goliath has never felt fear. This may be Hulk’s only chance against the shocking hero of the UCM that can resist its force.

The comic The Incredible Hulk #5 It is now available.

