Thanos is the biggest villain in the MCU to date

He Mad Titancommonly known as Thanosis one of the enemies that has managed to put the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the most trouble. Beyond its important presence in the UCM, Thanos es a flagship villain in Marvel, who has popularized many relevant events of the publishing house. In fact, it is well known to everyone that he is also one of the most powerful, whose unbreakable will makes him almost always accomplish whatever he sets out to do. According to writer Christopher Cantwell’s explanation of why Thanos is so powerful, That same will is the main power of Thanoswhich would allow him to be an unstoppable god if he were a DC character.

Thanos’ main virtue It is none other than his will. In the Marvel Universe, this is enough to make him one of the greatest threats ever faced by the heroes of the Tierra and if he had a Green Lantern within his reach he would practically be a villain who would not know any type of limit. The new Marvel comic will place Thanos as the titular villain who faces the Illuminatiestablishing a fight between two of the most powerful forces that have always remained constant in the universe. Marvel assures that Thanos’ will is what makes him unstoppable and a force to be reckoned with, more than anything else.

On the other hand, willpower is the engine that powers the abilities of DC Comics’ Green Lantern Corps. Cantwell’s comments caused quite a stir among fans of Marvel y DCwho quickly ventured to say what would happen if Thanos were from DC and not Marvel. Introduce Thanos to the DC Universe would immediately put him at the top of the publisher’s character power rankings in an easier way, since having a single ring of Green Lantern It’s easier than gathering all the Infinity Stones. Assuming he has unlimited will, he would be one of the most powerful divine beings in DC.

Thanos may never come to DC, but there may be a crossover between both publishers in the future. In the event that this happens, the Mad Titan possibly it would be Green Lantern with increased power to this day using his will to bring the DC Universe to its knees, reshaping it in his image and defeating any hero who dared stand in his way.

