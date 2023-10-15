We tell you the news that Marvel has presented at the New York Comic Con to end the Krakoan era of the X-men

Do you remember when Krakoa was the mutant paradise? Well, the party is over. Marvel has dropped the bomb at New York Comic Con, leaving us all with our mouths open. The era of mutants in Krakoa says goodbye and gives way to new plots that will burst the foundations of this universe.

For those of us who were in suspense, Marvel has clarified that the end of the Krakoan era It is imminent. And be careful, because new features are coming that will change the game completely.

Goodbye Krakoa: An end of the cycle at Marvel

Let’s not fool ourselves, Krakoa has been a radical change for the X-Men since Jonathan Hickman launched House of X and Powers of of all the world.

At New York Comic Con, Marvel Editor-in-Chief CB Cebulski blew us away. And he didn’t come alone. He was accompanied by writers Gerry Duggan and Al Ewing, in charge of telling us what will happen now with our favorite mutants. Duggan will helm Fall of the House of Well, Ewing gives us The Resurrection of Magneto, another four-issue series that premieres on the 24th of the same month.

How the living island changed the game for mutants?

If we think about shocking moments in the mutant universe, Krakoa takes the cake. This island was not only a home for mutants, but also became a political player in the Marvel universe. From passing laws to forming a ruling council, Krakoa was an attempt by the X-Men to have their own nation-state. Simply put, he became a reference point for any social or political changes related to mutants.

And as it could not be otherwise, this has had a gigantic impact on other Marvel characters and franchises. From the Avengers to the Fantastic Four, Krakoa’s presence has been felt everywhere. You could even say that the island has served to explore deeper themes such as isolationism and xenophobia, something that Marvel has touched on in subtle but powerful ways over the years. So, with the end of this era, not only does a chapter close for the X-Men, but it marks a before and after in the broader narrative of the Marvel universe.

Magneto and the rocky road

Al Ewing blurted out at the panel: “Magneto is historically the X-Men’s greatest enemy. Will he be this time? We will see. “It’s going to be a difficult road between Storm and Magneto.” So you know, Magneto’s role is up in the air and nothing will be simple in mutant coexistence.

But let’s not forget that Magneto already fell once, at the hands of Eternal Uranos in the 2022 AX: Judgment Day crossover event. Will he return? Well, Ewing warns us that it won’t be a bed of roses: “When we killed Magneto, there was a plan. “It will not be an easy resurrection.”

The Mutant Sinking: Origins and Consequences

This whole mess began in earnest in July with X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023 #1, where the anti-mutant conglomerate Orchis launched a massive attack on Krakoa. Public opinion turned against mutants, and our heroes find themselves exiled, imprisoned or, in the worst case scenario, dead. It seems that the Fall of X is going to run through various X-Men series, further complicating the picture.

But if Krakoa was a haven of peace For the mutants, their fall raises a question about the future of these characters in the Marvel universe. What is certain is that exciting times lie ahead. Stay tuned!