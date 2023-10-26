The Marvel Universe will have three new superheroes who have the powers of Sentry

He Sentry original is dead, but Marvel will be in charge of introducing new characters who will inherit the power of Robert Reynolds.

The Marvel Universe will have new versions of Sentry

The Sentry series will be helmed by the writer Jason Loo and the artist Luigi Zagaria, and in it, three new superheroes will be introduced who have taken Reynolds’ power. Now, Marvel Comics has released a look at the series, including variant covers.

Description of the new Marvel Comics

“Sentry is dead, but ordinary people around the world are suddenly manifesting their powers and experiencing fragments of Bob Reynolds’ memories. But not everyone can be trusted with that responsibility, triggering violent conflict to control his legacy.”

“Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their new power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry!”

Writer Jason Loo talked about some of the characters that will be introduced in the comic: “You’ll witness a lot of origin stories, like Mallory Gibbsa news writer from Front Line who lives with cerebral palsy. Farhad Anand is a mutant who keeps a low profile as a bicycle messenger DoorDash. Y Ryan Topper, a fanboy teenager who manages to live his dream of becoming a superhero. And there are a few more later in the story. But the real question is…how does everyone connect to Robert Reynolds?”

The first issue will be released in the United States on December 6.