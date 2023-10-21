Hope finds the place where Jean Gray was and her role will be key to saving the X-Men.

Jean Gray is the host of the most important Phoenix Force in the Marvel Universe

The X-Men’s most powerful Omega-level heroinethe iconic Jean Grey, is lost within the overwhelming power of the Phoenix Force. One of the most important hosts of the Phoenix Force stars in her own solo series, where Jean Gray projects an astral image of her body who travels through time and space, in an attempt to rewrite history and find a way to save the mutants from the massacre produced by Orchis. The comic Immortal X-Men #16 focuses on the figure of Hope, Exodus y Destiny as they lead a group of 250,000 exiled mutants who find themselves in a mysterious desert.

After meeting the manipulator Mother Righteous in the last number, the new leaders of the X-Men They are sent to search for a missing mutant, and their discovery of Jean Gray reveals that, in a surprising turn of events, the entire desert in which they are trapped exists within the supernatural place known as the White Hot Room.

The White Hot Room It’s a cosmic kingdom that’s like a sort of base of operations for the hosts of the Phoenix Forcewhich exists both in The Nexus of All Realities called the M’Kraan Crystal, and beyond space and time outside the multiverse. After the tragic murder of Jean Gray at the hands of Moira, the heroine continued alive in her psychic form. While it is true that many fans sensed that she was in the White Hot Room, as Jean has resided there several times in the past, it was not confirmed until Immortal X-Menwhen Hope psychically connects with Jean and discovers that she is somehow imprisoned within her own mind.

The White Hot Room and Jean Grey’s connection to the Phoenix could be the key to saving the mutants in the events of Fall of X. Hope’s connection to the Phoenix has been established since Avengers vs. X-Men, and now the heroine has discovered the important role she will play in the future of mutants. Hope has found Jean Grey in the White Hot Room and there are now two former hosts of the Phoenix Force alive at the same time. Somehow, it seems that Jean Gray’s journey through time has made it possible for Hope to become the next great host of the Phoenix Force.

