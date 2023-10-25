This Marvel character turns out to be the spiritual opposite of the Hulk for a specific reason.

The most recent adventures of the Hulk in Marvel Comics have been able emphasize his great hatred towards his alter egoBruce Banner, and have also given the green giant a new trigger for his anger in the recent comic Crypt of Shadows, and this trigger, in a way, is also related to the Hulk’s anger towards Banner.

Said comic, Crypt of Shadows, features the return of Doctor Strange’s vampire brother, Victor Strange, who is trapped inside a mirror, telling stories of several notable heroes of the Marvel Universe, including “A Soul Worth Hunting” (“A soul worth hunting”), story starring the Wolfman and the Hulk.

In addition to presenting a great crossover between the two characters, this story also makes it clear that Hulk and Wolfman turn out to be nothing more and nothing less than spiritual oppositesand below we will explain why, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the Crypt of Shadows comicby Marvel.

Hulk and Wolfman are spiritual opposites for this reason

As mentioned above, “A Soul Worth Hunting” is one of the stories which is included in the anthology of stories that brings together Crypt of Shadows, the special in honor of the upcoming arrival of Halloween that Marvel has launched on October 18 of this year, 2023.

This specific story shows how Wolfman meets Hulk in the forest, and sees that the latter has been tied up and probably tranquilized in some way, so he decides to free him. After helping Hulk escape from his trap, the one who caught him appears, Kraven the Hunterand states that he will use the Empyrion Sword to kill the Hulk, so that it will allow him to hunt souls.

However, upon realizing that the Wolf Man is also there, Kraven notes that he could work just as well as the Hulk, and begins to question which of the two he should kill, referring to them as “a monster who wishes he were a man” y “a monster that fears and loathes the man within him”.

With this statement, Kraven the Hunter has established a kind of parallelism between both characters, and, at the same time, has been able to make it clear that, in a certain way, both turn out to be each other’s spiritual opposite.

On the one hand, since his curse fell on him and gave him the ability to convert, the werewolf has been searching for a way to combat and eradicate his lycanthropy, with a deep desire to be able to be human again; while, on the other hand, Hulkin his “monster” form, loves and accepts himself, and completely abhors the human part that exists and lives in him as his alter ego, Bruce Banner.

For this reason, it goes without saying that both the Hulk and the Wolf Man turn out to be the spiritual opposite of the other, since, while one wants to recover one’s humanity all over the coast, the other finds himself constantly wanting to eradicate it from himselfand remain a monster forever.

