Throughout all their adventures and stories in the Marvel Universe, both in the comics and in the MCU, the Avengers team He has faced hundreds of villains and threats considerably challenging, that, although they have given them a fight, in the vast majority of cases they have been able to defeat them without too much effort.

And, being known as the most powerful Heroes on Earth, it is not surprising that it is easy for them to face the villains and threats that are presented to them. However, the next volume of the current Avengers comic series appears to take them to face a much bigger threat than anyone they have faced before.

The preview of the upcoming volume #7 of the Avengers comic shows, as described in the same pages of the comic, “the day the Avengers failed”exposing what appears to be an imminent defeat for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, by a villain who, although so far is unknown, without a doubt it must be extremely powerful, being able to see both the Avengers and the Earth completely devastated. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

The Avengers comic series will present “the day they failed” against a powerful villain

Said Avengers comic series, Avengers, presents the formation of a new team of Avengers made up of Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Captain Marvel as a leader, each of them being branded in this series as the Icon, the God, the Engineer, the King, the Witch, the Construct and the Star, respectively.

Likewise, the events of this comic have led the team to face Tribulation Eventswhich are major catastrophes that Kang the Conqueror apparently predicted and led the team to go through as part of his conflict with the villain Myrddin.

Now, the preview of the upcoming volume #7 of the Avengers comic shows how Earth’s mightiest team of heroes is defeated as they watch how the moon has shattered in the sky, and a gigantic kaiju destroys buildings with a single blow, while at the same time The comic describes this situation as “the day the Avengers failed.”. The synopsis of this issue states the following:

A NEW STORY ARC STARTS HERE! The Avengers defend the world, but begin to not recognize it as their own. What has happened to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and what has happened to the Vision?

One thing about the preview that should be noted is the fact that the heroes are on some kind of rooftop, and the Scarlet Witch is sobbing with Vision in her arms, but Vision for some reason has returned to his white formand even the other heroes too They wear costumes from their pastwhich makes it quite confusing to know what is happening.

It is possible that these events are a flash forward of what will happen in the not-so-distant future with the Avengers, as well as it could also be something that is happening in an alternate dimension, although the latter does not seem very likely, considering that Kang the Conqueror seems to be involved with the Avengers and with everything this situation.

On the other hand, it is also possible that, considering the title of the story Twilight Dreaming, all of this be nothing more than a vision or a kind of dream that the Twilight Court is forcing them to live.

Likewise, another detail that should be highlighted regarding the page that shows the fallen and dying Avengers is the fact that behind them you can see a mysterious figurewho could undoubtedly be behind everything that is happening on Earth and with the Avengers.

In any case, we just have to wait for this next issue #7 of the comic to be released so we can find out what is really happeningand who is the villain behind this great catastrophe that sees Earth’s most powerful heroes devastated and defeated.

