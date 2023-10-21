In the alternate reality of Earth

Although the Loki played by Tom Hiddleston of the UCM has shown a multitude of versions of the God of Deception throughout the multiverse, it did not touch on one of the most tragic and powerful of the many realities that shape the Marvel Universe. This was not a Loki with divine properties that we were used to. The Loki of Earth-9997 was actually an incredibly powerful X-Men. Someone who discovered the lie in the center of Asgard and had a series of amazing transformations in order to solve the problems.

Earth X was an ambitious alternative universe devised by Alex Ross and Jim Krueger in which all of humanity gains powers after Black Bolt unleashes the Terrigen Mist across the world. It was a universe that showed the ultimate fall of flagship heroes As the Captain America and the Fantastic four. Earth Xand its aftermath Universe X, Paradise X y Marvels Xrevealed the hidden history behind this reality, with much focus on the plans of the divine celestials and, especially, the ways in which they manipulated the gods of Asgard.

On Earth-9997, Loki discovers that the Asgardians are an alien race turned into Norse gods which are how the humans of the world see them. Once Aaron Stack, the Watcher of this reality, reveals its true nature to Lokidoes everything possible to free his fellow Asgardians from deception, showing who they really are. As the Celestials defeat the Asgardiansseeking Loki of answers continues and discovers who he really is, adopting a new and strange appearance accepting Thor as an ally to free his people.

Loki y Thor They were finally able to reveal the truth to their fellow Asgardians, who decided to continue their false life as gods. While Thor decided to become his human form by donald blake, Lokitransformed by his experiences, chose to rise as a new version of Thor, gaining the powers of his brother and a new version of Mjolnir. The series does not definitively answer whether this version of Loki will have a run like Thor, but either way he is capable of surpassing even divine power by knowing the entire truth about the manipulation of the Celestials.

